Broken down bin lorry, debris and collision in less than two hours led to traffic chaos on A45 in Northamptonshire
The eastbound carriageway was busy on Tuesday afternoon (March 18), as police were called to three incidents.
At 1.45pm, Northamptonshire Police were called to reports of a broken-down bin lorry, which a spokeswoman said had shed a tyre leading to debris and vehicle recovery on the Great Billing Way to Earls Barton stretch of the A45, just before the Grendon turn. The incident was handed over to National Highways.
Around an hour later, at 2.40pm, police received a report of what was described as a “paving slab” in between the lanes between Riverside and Great Billing Way. Officers implemented a rolling roadblock to search for the item but nothing found so traffic was released, according to a spokeswoman.
Then, at around 3.10pm a two-vehicle collision between Riverside and Great Billing Way was reported. The spokeswoman confirmed the collision was damage-only.
The incidents led to congestion on the A45 backing up to Brackmills and beyond, and causing slight delays for commuters.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.