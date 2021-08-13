Breakdown leads to Friday rush-hour queues on A14 at Kettering
Traffic crawling from junction 7 to the A6
Friday, 13th August 2021, 8:09 am
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 8:12 am
A broken down vehicle has blocked one lane, leading to huge queues on the A14 near Kettering during the morning rush hour on Friday (August 13).
Traffic is crawling eastbound from near to junction 7 all the way back to junction 3 with more vehicles struggling to join the A14 from the A6.
Highways England expects delays to continue throughout the morning rush hour and is advising drivers to seek an alternative route if they can.