Air ambulance called to serious multi vehicle collision on M1 Northampton and Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
An air ambulance has been called following a serious multi vehicle collision on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes.
The incident happened between junction 14 and 15 of the motorway, at around 2.30pm today (Wednesday November 22).
Traffic was stopped in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.
The northbound carriageway remains closed and traffic remains stopped on the southbound carriageway.
National Highways said: “The #M1 between J14 #MltonKeynes and J15 #Northampton remains CLOSED for a collision investigation.
“Traffic caught within the closure north is being released via an emergency access road under the carriageway and onto the southbound carriageway.”
A reopening time has not been given at the time of publication.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service posted on X, formerly Twitter, advising motorists to check for an alternative route.
Northamptonshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15.
“Both sides of the carriageway are currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours”