Air ambulance called to collision near Wellingborough as A45 closed in both directions

Both carriageways of the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden are closed this morning (Monday March 13).

The road is shut to allow the air ambulance to land, following a two vehicle collision, which was reported to emergency services reported at around 7.30am.

AA Traffic is reporting severe delays and drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

The A45 is closed in both directions near Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “@northantsfire crews with @EMASNHSTrust & @NorthantsPolice are in attendance at an RTC on the #A45 between #Wellingborough & #Rushden. Both carriageways are closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

"Please avoid the area, if possible, due to heavy traffic.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “We were called about this just after 7.30am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A45 eastbound between A5001 to Rushden. One man has been taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there is a lot of congestion.”