A45 reopens after being closed in both directions between Northampton and Wellingborough due to incident
The A45 is closed in both directions between Northampton and Wellingborough due to an incident.
Both the westbound and eastbound carriageways are closed this morning (Friday August 16) between the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough and the Riverside junction in Northampton.
National Highways say it is in response to a “police-led incident” near Earls Barton.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, as police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.
Posting on X, Northamptonshire Police said: “Both the eastbound and westbound carriageways of the A45, between the Wilby Way roundabout and the Riverside junctions, are closed while emergency services deal with an incident.
"The road is expected to be closed for some time, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”
National Highways is advising drivers travelling from Northampton to Wellingborough to use the A428 Bedford Road and join the A509 at Warrington.
AA Traffic is also warning of long delays.
More to follow.
