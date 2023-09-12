A45 in Northampton reopens after three hour closure following serious collision

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A main road in Northampton has reopened after a three hour closure following a serious collision.

The A45 eastbound and westbound carriageways were closed between the Bedford Road roundabout and Riverside, following a collision just after 11am on Tuesday September 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic was at a standstill and AA Traffic was reporting congestion back to between Brackmills and Wootton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are warned of long delays.

National Highways tweeted: “The #A45 in #Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the #A428 at #BarnesMeadow near #Northampton and the #A43 at Riverside Retail Park due to a @NorthantsPolice led incident.

“More information to follow shortly.

"Long delays are building on approach.”

Northamptonshire Police posted on social media: “Following a serious road traffic collision on the A45 at the Barnes Meadow interchange in Northampton, please find an alternative route.

"The road is expected to be closed for several hours to allow for the emergency services to work in safety. Thank you for your patience.”