A45 in Northampton reopens after three hour closure following serious collision
A main road in Northampton has reopened after a three hour closure following a serious collision.
The A45 eastbound and westbound carriageways were closed between the Bedford Road roundabout and Riverside, following a collision just after 11am on Tuesday September 12.
Traffic was at a standstill and AA Traffic was reporting congestion back to between Brackmills and Wootton.
National Highways tweeted: “The #A45 in #Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the #A428 at #BarnesMeadow near #Northampton and the #A43 at Riverside Retail Park due to a @NorthantsPolice led incident.
“More information to follow shortly.
"Long delays are building on approach.”
Northamptonshire Police posted on social media: “Following a serious road traffic collision on the A45 at the Barnes Meadow interchange in Northampton, please find an alternative route.
"The road is expected to be closed for several hours to allow for the emergency services to work in safety. Thank you for your patience.”
Traffic in the area is now starting to clear.