A45 in Northampton reopens after police incident led to full closure in both directions
A section of a major Northamptonshire A road has reopened in both directions following a police led incident on Friday afternoon.
Highways East Midlands said the closure was due to a Northants Police led incident.
The road reopened around five hours later at 6.42pm.
