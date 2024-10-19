A45 in Northampton reopens after police incident led to full closure in both directions

A section of a major Northamptonshire A road has reopened in both directions following a police led incident on Friday afternoon.

The A45 closed just before 2pm between the A43 (Riverside) and B573 (Earls Barton).

Highways East Midlands said the closure was due to a Northants Police led incident.

The road reopened around five hours later at 6.42pm.

UPDATE: A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he ran from a car on the A45 near Billing.

