A45 closed in both directions between A14 and Raunds following serious collision in early hours

The A45 remains closed in both directions heading into rush hour Tuesday morning (August 9) following a serious collision between the A14 and Raunds.
A spokesman for National Highways confirmed the closure at around 3am adding that emergency services including Northamptonshire Police are on scene.
Police said at 5.20am that the road will remain closed while crash investigion work continues.
Diversions are in place for traffic heading both ways from the Chowns Mill roundabout using the A6 to junction seven on the A14.
No information has been released about vehicles involved or any injuries.