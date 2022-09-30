A45 closed for a second weekend in a row between Northampton and Wellingborough
Diversions for traffic at Great Doddington turn to Wilby Way roundabout
Drivers are being warned a stretch the A45 will be closed between Northampton and Wellingborough for a second successive weekend.
Work started in September to repair two sections of embankment on the eastbound carriageway and one on the westbound between the Great Doddington turn and Wilby Way roundabout.
National Highways is carrying out most of the work overnight but two full road closures were announced for last weekend and from 8pm on Friday (September 30) until the early hours of Monday (October 3).
One lane on the westbound carriageway will also be closed again, which last weekend led to tailbacks at the Wilby Way roundabout.
Latest details of other planned closures and diversion routes can be found on the A45 Doddington Improvements webpage.
Work — which also includes replacing some of the existing drainage system and resurfacing — is expected to continue into the winter.