A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough reopens fully after 16-hour closure following collision

A part of the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough has fully reopened after a 16-hour closure, following a serious collision.

The eastbound carriageway, close to the Billing exit, was closed from around 1.10pm on Tuesday (September 17) after a collision between the drivers of a red Peugeot 308 car and a DAF Truck.

The westbound carriageway was also closed for around two hours to allow for the air ambulance to land.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the driver of the car – a man in his 30s from Cambridgeshire - was taken to University Coventry Hospital via road ambulance, with serious injuries. He remains in hospital today (Wednesday September 18).

A section of the eastbound carriageway of the A45 was closed for 16 hours following a collision.

According to National Highways, the eastbound carriageway between Barnes Meadow and Great Doddington remained closed until into the evening to allow for recovery and clear up of the vehicles and fuel spillage clean up.

A section of the carriageway around the Billing junction also remained closed until around 5am today (Wednesday September 18). The closure remained in place to allow for overnight emergency resurfacing.

Many parts of Northampton and surrounding villages were affected by the closure – particularly around evening rush hour – as commuters tried to find alternative routes home.