A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough closed for more than four hours after three vehicle collision

A section of the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough was closed for more than four hours on Monday (January 27) after a three vehicle collision.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on the eastbound carriageway between Great Doddington and the Wilby Way roundabout in Wellingborough.

The road was closed until shortly before 9pm to allow for vehicle recovery and clear up of debris, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: “It is believed that there was a minor collision between the drivers of a white Peugeot car and a black Honda car. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Honda collided with the rear of a white Volvo lorry, which was parked in the layby."

The driver of the Honda – a man in his 60s – was taken to hospital.