Lighting along a stretch of the A45 is set to be upgraded between now and the new year.

Work to install LED lighting along the A45 between Brackmills in Northampton and Raunds started this week and is due to be completed by January 14, 2025.

It is part of a programme to replace older street lamps with LED lights that use less energy to produce the same amount of light.

The new lights should be more efficient, can be dimmed and concentrate light where needed.

Diversions will be in place while an LED upgrade takes place on the A45 between Brackmills in Northampton and Raunds

A spokesman for National Highways told this newspaper: “We're upgrading the current lighting to LEDs on the A45 between Brackmills and Raunds.

"The new LED lighting will be more energy efficient and require less maintenance in the future.”

Work will be carried out overnight, between 8pm and 5am, Monday to Saturday, but will need a combination of full and single lane closures over the coming months.

This week, there will be slip closures and mainline lane closures from Brackmills to Lumbertubs in Northampton until 5am on Saturday.

There will be slip closures, mainline lane and full southbound closures from Lumbertubs to Brackmills from 8pm on Monday, October 28 to 5am on Wednesday, October 30.

Drivers face full northbound closures and southbound lane closures from the BP garage to Barnes Meadow from 8pm on Wednesday, October 30 to 5am on Tuesday, November 5.

There will be slip closures, lane closures and ring management at Earls Barton on Wednesday, November 13.

There will also be lane closures and slip closures at Wilby Way from 8pm on Wednesday, November 13 to 5am on Friday, November 15.

During the closures, fully signed diversions will be in place.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout the work.

The National Highways spokesman added: “We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum.

"We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.

"Please accept our apologies in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

For more information, contact National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 0300 1235000 or email [email protected].

More details about diversions and future road closures as part of the work between now and January can be found by visiting the website.