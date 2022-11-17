A43 shut near Corby following three-vehicle crash, A14 drivers warned to slow down for standing water

The A43 is closed north of Corby while emergency services deal with a three-vehicle crash involving a lorry and two vans early on Thursday morning (November 17).

Reports at around 7.30am say the truck has overturned and Northamptonshire Police Roads Unit say the road is expected to remain shut from Weldon through to the A47 at Duddington for some time. No information has been given about injuries but traffic is advised to find an alternative route.

The A6003 remains closed for construction work between Caldecott and Uppingham — meaning a long diversion for HGVs heading to Corby from the north

Drivers are reporting standing water on the A14 between Kettering and the M1 after heavy overnight and motorists are being warned to drive carefully.

One motorist stopped to tweet: “Shocking weather conditions again, torrential rain, spray, dark, deep water seeping from the central reservation on the A14 and still idiots are speeding, then snatching their brakes as they suddenly see deep water!”