The A43 is now open but with lane closures in place

A major road north of Corby that has been closed for 24-hours has partially reopened in the past few minutes.

The A43 between Weldon and the Holiday Inn was shut yesterday teatime after a diesel spill damaged the carriageway.

Motorists were stuck in jams for as long as an hour after trying to find alternative routes.

At 3.45pm this afternoon (Thursday, April 20) NNC highways bosses confirmed the road would reopen with lane closures in place while they try to repair the damage.

The lane closures will be on the carriageway from the Arnsley Road roundabout to the Holiday Inn roundabout. The will also be lanes shut on the Geddington Road approach.

Traffic is expected to be unusually heavy along Geddington Road, Weldon Road, Steel Road, the A43 and through Weldon.

