A14 westbound closed near Kettering due to loose horse in the road
Shortly after 10.05am today (Wednesday, November 6), police received multiple reports of a loose saddled horse on the A14 westbound between Junctions 3 and 2.
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The horse was caught by a member of the public before police officers, the fire service and Highways arrived, with both carriageways briefly closed for safety reasons while the horse was collected by horsebox.”
National Highways was reporting delays of up to 30 minutes for people travelling along the westbound carriageway between Junction 7 (Kettering North) and Junction 2 at Kelmarsh while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The police spokesman said all road closures were lifted by 11.15am.
This closure comes just two days after the A14 westbound was closed for three junctions following a serious collision on Monday (November 4).