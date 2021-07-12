A14 crawling for eight miles near Kettering as van's flat tyre blocks one lane

Eastbound congestion back to Maidwell with up to 40-minute delays

By Kevin Nicholls
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:52 am
Highways england cameras showed the massive jam on the A14 on Monday morning

Traffic is crawling for around eight miles eastbound on the A14 near Kettering on Monday lunchtime.

Highways England has reported a van having a tyre changed as blocked one lane between junctions 6 and 7, leading to queues all the back to junction 2 at Maidwell.

A spokesman said drivers heading eastbound on the A14 face up to 40-minute delays and congestion is also heading affecting traffic heading into Kettering.

