A14 crawling for eight miles near Kettering as van's flat tyre blocks one lane
Eastbound congestion back to Maidwell with up to 40-minute delays
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:52 am
Traffic is crawling for around eight miles eastbound on the A14 near Kettering on Monday lunchtime.
Highways England has reported a van having a tyre changed as blocked one lane between junctions 6 and 7, leading to queues all the back to junction 2 at Maidwell.
A spokesman said drivers heading eastbound on the A14 face up to 40-minute delays and congestion is also heading affecting traffic heading into Kettering.