A14 crash causes four miles of queuing traffic near Kettering

Queues on the A14 near Kettering last night
Drivers faced huge tailbacks on the A14 following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Police were called to the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Junctions 8 and 9 near Kettering shortly before 5pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers had to close a section of the road while they dealt with the incident and cleaned up a fuel spillage.

It led to huge queues on the busy road at rush-hour, with Highways England advising of four miles of queuing traffic at the time.

A spokesman for Northants Police said there are not thought to have been any injuries and the road was re-open by 7pm.