83-year-old passenger dies at scene of fatal collision in Northampton, police confirm

An 83-year-old passenger died at the scene of a fatal collision in Northampton, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in Talavera Way on Friday (December 13) at about 1.05pm.

Police say a collision occurred between the driver of a blue Ford EcoSport and the driver of a red Vauxhall Agila.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, a passenger in the Vauxhall - an 83-year-old woman - was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver of the Vauxhall also sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.”

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000739976.