44 warning letters sent out to drivers after being clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Raunds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning letters have gone out to 44 people whose vehicles were clocked speeding through Raunds.

Earlier this year, speedchecks completed by trained Speedwatch volunteers in the town resulted in 23 letters going out to drivers found to be breaking the speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said at the time that further checks were planned for later in the year and the results of the latest checks, carried out between August 21 and September, have now been released by Raunds Town Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Speedwatch checks were recently carried out in Raunds

Using the equipment provided the volunteers monitored Chelveston Road, Grove Street, London Road and Station Road.

A statement on the council website says: “44 warning letters have been sent to the registered keepers of the vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit, with the aim of increasing awareness of the dangers of speeding and encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.”

Community Speedwatch is a national initiative where members of local communities join with the support and supervision of their local police to record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices. Registered keepers of vehicles exceeding the speed limit are contacted - initially with a letter explaining the potential risks and consequences of their dangerous behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repeat offenders will receive a visit from the local police, irrespective of where they live.

Beyond these friendly gestures, focused enforcement and criminal prosecution follow based on the collated evidence.

According to the Raunds Town Council website, further Speedwatch dates are planned for the town in 2024.