Traffic jam headache for A6003 Kettering motorists set to end

Roadworks that have been causing big tailbacks for people driving into Kettering this week are set to end on Sunday.

Western Power Distribution started work on Tuesday to disconnect power supplies in the A6003 Rockingham Road, near to its junction with Blandford Avenue.

Rockingham Road, Kettering, has been jammed-up at busy times NNL-190214-135928005

Temporary traffic lights are in place and are likely to be so until Sunday, meaning that Monday morning’s rush hour should be clearer.

Traffic has been backed up from the A43 / A6003 roundabout into town and along the A43 link road at busy times.

A Western Power Distribution spokesman said that their work would be complete today (Thursday, February 14) and resurfacing works would be carried out before Sunday when the traffic lights will be removed.

However, next Wednesday (February 20), there could be more disruption as Anglian Water install their own temporary traffic lights for a day to fix a fire hydrant at the Northfield Avenue / Rockingham Road roundabout.