Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in A43 bus crash between Northampton and Kettering

A car driver has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a double-decker bus on the A43 in Northamptonshire this morning (Tuesday, September 17).

A black Renault Clio and a Scania double-decker bus with passengers onboard crashed between Holcot roundabout and Sywell Range at around 7am.

A Renault Clio and a Scania double-decker bus crashed on the A43 near Holcot. Photo: Google

The Clio was heading towards Kettering when it left the carriageway for unknown reasons and struck the bus travelling in the opposite direction, according to police.

The car driver was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry while the bus driver was slightly injured, but no passengers were hurt, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman added.

The A43 remains closed both ways from Red House Lane to Sywell Road, causing long delays, according to AA Travel.

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 49 of September 17.