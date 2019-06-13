Around 400 train passengers stranded on Corby rail line after landslip

Rail passengers travelling through Corby are stuck on two trains close to the Corby tunnel.

Passengers on the trains say that there has been a landslip. East Midlands Trains have just confirmed this is the case.

Around 190 passengers are currently being evacuated from one train to the other. It is thought 400 passengers are affected in total.

It is thought that one of the trains was the 3.15 service from Leicester to London that was diverted through Corby because of flooding on its usual route.

The trains are stuck just north of the town close to Phoenix Parkway.

There are thought to be no injuries.

Passengers are being moved from one stranded train to the other in Corby. Thanks to passenger Will Hargrave for the picture.

There is no estimated time for when the trains will be moving again but East Midlands Trains said on their social media account that trains will be sent back to Leicester before passengers are transported to London by alternative means.

The mile-long Corby Tunnel begins behind Travis Perkins in Phoenix Parkway and emerges after Gretton Brook Plantation.