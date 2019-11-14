Accident closes A43 in both directions between Kettering and Northampton

Motorists are being told to avoid the A43 near Holcot following a collision

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue services tweeted at 10.20am to say crews were in attendance and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The A43 links Kettering and Northampton and Holcot is almost halfway between the two towns.