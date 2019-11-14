Accident closes A43 in both directions between Kettering and Northampton
The A43 is closed in both directions at Holcot due to a collision.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:51 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:59 am
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue services tweeted at 10.20am to say crews were in attendance and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
The A43 links Kettering and Northampton and Holcot is almost halfway between the two towns.
Northamptonshire Police said they are also on the scene and the collision involved a lorry and another vehicle.