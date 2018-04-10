Top marks for village pre-school near Kettering

Staff at a village pre-school are ‘pleased and proud’ after scoring outstanding in all areas.

Broughton Under Fives Association was visited by inspectors last month and has been given an overall rating of outstanding.

It is the top mark given by inspectors, and one better than the good rating it received at its previous inspection in March 2015.

The pre-school for three and four-year-olds is based at Broughton Village Hall in Gate Lane and staff are delighted with the outcome of the inspection.

Pre-school leader Sandra Ludlow said: “We are really pleased and proud that all our hard work has paid off with an outstanding grade.”

In the summary of key findings for parents, the inspector’s report said: “The pre-school management and staff team show a strong commitment and drive to continue to improve their service.

“Since the last inspection, they have continued to develop their knowledge and understanding through training.

“Changes made to the premises have significantly extended the opportunities available for children.

“All staff are highly skilled in their teaching.

“Children thoroughly enjoy their enthusiastic, positive and supportive involvement in their play.

“Staff show a genuine interest in what children are doing and provide excellent support for children to develop their own ideas.”

The report also said children’s safety is given high priority, and partnerships with parents, other providers and the local school are excellent.

It also noted that children are keen and eager to take part in all the activities that are offered to them and children’s social skills are developing rapidly.

To read the report in full, click here