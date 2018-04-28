Top doctor to help celebrate KGH’s 120-year history

A former medical director and consultant paediatrician at Kettering General Hospital is holding a Foundation Trust Members’ event celebrating the 120-year history of the hospital.

Dr Ahmed Mukhtar will track the hospital’s fortunes from its humble beginnings in the 1890s through to present day at the free event from 6.30pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 10, at the Prince William Lecture Theatre at Kettering General Hospital.

He will be supported by former KGH Medical Director and Chairman, Dr Brian Silk, retired Consultant Pathologist, Dr Peter Andrews, retired Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Richard Barrington, retired Consultant Physician, Dr Andrew Davidson, and former finance officer Gareth Ogden, who will outline some of the hospital’s history from their own perspectives.

All members’ events are free – and are also open to the general public - and form part of the hospital’s work as a Foundation Trust in engaging with the local community.

Dr Mukhtar was a well-known and highly respected paediatrician at Kettering General Hospital for 23 years and was the hospital’s Medical Director for six years before he retired in July 2004.

He was also High Sheriff of Northamptonshire in 2015 and is currently Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to this opportunity to give local people an insight into the hospital’s 120 year history.

“The hospital started from very humble beginning in 1897 with only 22 beds and a budget of £1,000 for the year – compared to almost 600 beds and a budget of £250m now.

“The hospital’s journey has been a fascinating one and every new decade has brought a new challenge and new developments.

“Along with the landmarks in the hospital’s history I will also look at the more informal side of hospital life such as its fetes, firework displays, Guy competitions and Christmas plays which were common in the 1960s and 70s.

“I will be supported by a number of former senior figures at the hospital who will all be able to bring their personal perspectives to the development of the hospital.”

A number of KGH Members’ events are held each year on a variety of topics and in various parts of North Northamptonshire.

Becoming a member of KGH is free and involves no obligations.

Lectures are often delivered by some of the hospital’s senior consultants and clinicians and you have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics concerned.

As a Foundation Trust Kettering General Hospital has 5,000 public and 3,700 staff members.

If you want to find out more contact Membership Manager Donna Burnett on 01536-492169 or email membership.manager@kgh.nhs.uk.