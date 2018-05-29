Toilet block opens at Wellingborough’s Castle Fields

The toilet block at Castle Fields in Wellingborough is now open for use after funding was made available from developers to contribute towards facilities in the area.

The funding was earmarked for improvements to Castle Fields, one of many open spaces and parklands that the borough benefits from.

Wellingborugh Council working with Wellingborough Norse and the Castle Fields Community Group have been discussing how the park could be improved.

The community group was keen to bring the toilets back into use so that users can stay and make full use of the park for longer.

Wellingborough Norse has worked with the council, the community group and the police to design and refurbish the toilets, addressing the need to incorporate anti-vandal measures.

The toilets had to be closed originally due to continued anti-social behaviour and vandalism, so – after discussions with the community group and the police – there are plans in place to ensure that any future issues are dealt with promptly.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Norse said: “I am pleased to announce that as of the 21st May 2018 the refurbishment of the Castle Fields toilet block has been completed and open to the general public.

“The new roofing technology has given the building a more robust life expectancy along with a complete refurbishment inside.

“I am sure this will only enhance what is a very enjoyable open space for the public.”

The opening times are 8am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.