Tilia Homes has announced the doors are now open at its new development, Forge Place in Wellingborough.

Forge Place will see a selection of 81 homes built, from one-bedroom apartments and maisonettes to two to four-bedroom to suit the growing demand for homes from all buyers in the market in this sought-after location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the plans, Tilia Homes will build three-bedroom properties, which are designed as accessible and adaptable dwellings, much like lifetime homes.

Tilia Homes Eastern opened the doors to its new development, which will feature 81 new properties in a selection of styles and sizes

The homebuilder has also pledged financial provisions to support the Community Trust Fund.

David Thomas, sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to unveil the first plots to be available to the Wellingborough property market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The selection of three-bedroom homes have already received a lot of interest, which is why we’re working with local estate agency, William H Brown of Sheep Street, to ensure prospective new owners have the best possible chance as securing these sought-after homes."

Forge Place is a six-minute drive from Wellingborough town centre and close to Rushden Lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With local countryside walks and quaint neighbouring villages just a stone’s throw away, as well as a wide selection of Ofsted good and outstanding schools on its doorstep, Forge Place has something for every buyer on the property ladder.

David said: “We understand that we’re building more than just properties in Wellingborough, but a real community where people can make memories and start the next chapter of their lives, which is why we place a great emphasis on investing in the areas in which we build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s more we understand how proud people are to call Forge Place home, which is why the design of our home draws inspiration from the local landscape with design elements incorporated into the design and materials of the properties, while the apartments and town house properties bring a contemporary feel to the entrance of the development.”