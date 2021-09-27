Three vehicle pile-up closes major road in Northamptonshire village
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area for a while due to a 'traffic build up'.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:26 pm
A multiple vehicle collision took place in Roade earlier this afternoon on the A508 (September 27).
The three-vehicle smash took place at around 2.15pm between a car, van and a motorbike.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "No one is believed to be seriously injured but motorists may want to avoid the area for a while due to the traffic build up."
Slow traffic has been reported on Stratford Road and vehicles are reportedly being turned away near the entrance of Elizabeth Woodville School.