Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people were left with serious injuries after a crash near Kettering which involved a bus.

Emergency services were called to the A43, between junction 8 of the A14 and the Broughton turn, at about 4.30pm on Saturday, December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police said that a bus and a silver Audi A3 collided.

Emergency services were called to the scene

A spokesman for the force said that the driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with serious injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The bus driver also suffered serious injuries, which police say are not believed to be life-threatening, and remains at Kettering General Hospital.

It’s also understood that a bus passenger was also left with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad