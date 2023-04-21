Thrapston business marks centenary decade at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

'The Grand' summerhouse for the RHS Chelsea Show illustrated by local artist Emily Duffin

A Northamptonshire business that was first founded in 1920 is celebrating its centenary decade with a return to the RHS Chelsea Show where it has been a regular exhibitor since the 1960s.

Scotts of Thrapston is due to unveil a limited-edition summerhouse at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with an interior that echoes the hedonism of the 1920s as it celebrates its centenary decade.

Scotts of Thrapston started life in 1920 when founder James Scott first commissioned skilled craftspeople to build high-quality agricultural buildings. More than 100 years later at the same location, the business has created a new bespoke custom garden building, named ‘The Grand’, made from ethically sourced, long-lasting hardwood, Red Grandis.

James Scott, managing director of Scotts of Thrapston, is the namesake and great-grandson of the company’s founder.

He said: “We’re delighted to unveil this spectacular limited-edition summerhouse model exclusively for RHS Chelsea. We have a long and proud association with the show having exhibited there since the early 1960s. We sadly missed out on being able to celebrate in person during our centenary year, 2020, due to the pandemic, and are delighted now to mark our return to the live show once more.