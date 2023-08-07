News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Thrapston brothers set to complete challenge of climbing highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland

Nine-year-old James Kenny and his seven-year old brother Thomas Kenny will have climbed the highest peaks of England, Wales and Scotland
By The NewsroomContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

A nine-year-old boy and his seven-year-old brother are just one peak away from completing a challenge of climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

James and Thomas Kenny, from Thrapston, climbed to the 978m peak of Scafell Pike in May, followed by the 1,085m summit of Snowdon in July. Scafell Pike is the highest mountain in England, while Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May they made the 220-mile journey to Cumbria to climb Scafell Pike via the Wasdale Head route. Despite the fair weather for the majority of the climb, they were treated to a snow flurry at the summit.

In Wales, they battled through extreme wind and rain to reach the top of Snowdon, but did not give up and reached the summit at 11.50am after a three-and-a-half hour hike to the top.

On October 1 they will attempt to reach the summit of Ben Nevis.

Related topics:WalesEnglandScotland