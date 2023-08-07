Thrapston brothers set to complete challenge of climbing highest peaks in England, Wales and Scotland

A nine-year-old boy and his seven-year-old brother are just one peak away from completing a challenge of climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

James and Thomas Kenny, from Thrapston, climbed to the 978m peak of Scafell Pike in May, followed by the 1,085m summit of Snowdon in July. Scafell Pike is the highest mountain in England, while Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales.

In May they made the 220-mile journey to Cumbria to climb Scafell Pike via the Wasdale Head route. Despite the fair weather for the majority of the climb, they were treated to a snow flurry at the summit.

In Wales, they battled through extreme wind and rain to reach the top of Snowdon, but did not give up and reached the summit at 11.50am after a three-and-a-half hour hike to the top.