Thousands from Corby, Kettering, East Northants and Wellingborough sign petition to ‘block Brexit’

Nearly 4,000 people from north Northamptonshire have signed a national petition to revoke article 50.

In just two days, the national petition on the official parliament website has garnered support from more than three million people.

Four thousand of those are from north Northamptonshire.

In Corby and East Northants, 1,549 constituents have signed the petition, which reads: “The Government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people.’

“We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now.”

The number of signatories in Kettering is 1,210 and in Wellingborough, 1,202 people had signed by midday today (Friday, March 22).

Operators say that the rate of signatories is the ‘highest ever’ and the site has repeatedly crashed.

Downing Street said the prime minister "has said many times she will not countenance revoking Article 50".