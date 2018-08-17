Thieves demand cash from man during Kettering robbery

Thieves demanded cash from a man during a robbery in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 5.50pm yesterday (Thursday) when a man was walking in the area and a silver, family-sized car pulled up alongside him, just before the junction of Avondale Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The passenger got out of the car and demanded money from the man who was ushered into the car and only let go when he handed over his money.”

The driver of the car is described as a white man with grey hair and he wore a white t-shirt.

The passenger is described as a white man with dark hair and he wore a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the robbery can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.