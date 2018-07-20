Theme park sorry after Kettering school’s “horrendous” trip

A theme park has said sorry after a Kettering school’s reward trip turned sour.

Excited pupils from Southfield School descended on Chertsey’s Thorpe Park, famous for rides such as the Nemesis Inferno and Stealth, yesterday (Thursday).

But “horrendous” queues and closures meant many pupils did not go on a single ride in the whole day.

The school tweeted: “.@THORPEPARK Very disappointed for our students who came to the park yesterday for a reward trip.

“Horrendous queue times, 200 minutes+, breakdowns, closures & many students didn’t even experience a single ride.

“We won’t be doing the same again next year #thorpepark.”

A Thorpe Park spokesman said they had invited the school back at a less busy time of the year.

The spokesman said: “This week is one of our busiest weeks of the year for schools visiting Thorpe Park before the end of term.

“We’re sorry Southfield School had a disappointing time and have been in contact directly with the school to invite them back to the park at a later, less busy time of the year.”

Other groups on the school’s reward trips went to Meadowhall, Aqua Park and the SnowDome.

Angry parents of children on the Thorpe Park trip took to social media.

One parent said: “It is such a shame my daughter was also hurt buy [sic] one of the people working there who just barged in.

“Lots of people also que [sic] jumping.

“We really should be receiving a refund. What a disappointment for so many.”

Another added: “Such a shame for all the girls who went on this trip yesterday and a total waste of money.”