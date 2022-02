In some ways the Market Place in Kettering has changed immeasurably over the decades, but some constants remain such as the imposing parish church and former cinema building.

These pictures capture some of those changes which have taken place and will hopefully prompt some reminiscing from our readers!

If you have any memories of the Market Place you wish to share with us email [email protected]

1. Kettering Market Place Mister Ray in 2010, which later became a Wildwood restaurant Photo Sales

2. Kettering Market Place Foundations being dug for the restaurants in 2010 Photo Sales

3. Kettering Market Place Schoolchildren being shown around the building site for what would become the restaurants in May 2010 Photo Sales

4. Kettering Market Place The Sport Relief mile in March 2010 Photo Sales