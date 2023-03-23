Northamptonshire bakers are being urged to whip up some cash as ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer’ continues on Channel 4.

With a host of celebrity supporters set to brave the Bake Off tent, fans of the show – that started on Sunday (19 March) – are being encouraged to hone their skills at home in aid of the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Getting started is a piece of cake, with new limited edition Star Baker kitchenware available from selected Cancer Research UK shops across Northamptonshire, and online at www.su2c.org.uk/shop.

Stand Up To Cancer Star Baker bundle

All profits will help to accelerate Stand Up To Cancer’s life-saving research.

The range features everything budding bakers and patisserie pros need to create their signature bakes in style, including aprons for children and adults, oven gloves and tea towels.

For those driven to dish up the dosh, a free fundraising pack full of fun-filled ideas on how to raise money is available online - from bake sale basics, to afternoon tea or hosting a roast.

While for anyone whose baking skills are somewhat lacking, there is a raft of other options, including fitness challenges, quizzing, gaming and crafting.

What matters most is supporting the cause.

In the East Midlands, around 28,600 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.

Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, aims to get new cancer tests and treatments to people who need them the most.

To date, the campaign has raised more than £93m in the UK, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesman for the East Midlands, Michael Jarvis, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can play a part to help beat it.

"Thanks to our supporters, every day our researchers are working tirelessly to help more people survive.

"They’re finding ways to stop cancer from resisting treatment.

"They’re improving technology to detect cancer faster and boosting the immune system so that it’s better at destroying cancer cells.

“But, there’s so much further to go.

"That’s why we need people across Northamptonshire to help us turn up the heat on this devastating disease.

“We hope ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off’ on Channel 4 will encourage viewers to show their support.

"It doesn’t matter if you aren’t a whizz in the kitchen, you can look the part with our new Star Baker range.

"However you choose to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the most important thing is you’ll be helping to speed up research and save lives.

"Every last crumb makes a difference.”

The celebrity contestants putting their skills to the test and hoping to inspire some show-stopping fundraising results include actor, comedian, director and producer David Schwimmer, TV presenter Jay Blades MBE, businesswoman and investor in ‘Dragons’ Den’ Deborah Meaden, media personality and businesswoman Gemma Collins, actress Jessica Hynes, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer, author and TV personality Coleen Nolan, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley OBE and actor and filmmaker David Morrissey.