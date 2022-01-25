The devastating aftermath of candle fire in village near Desborough
Fire crews were called to the scene last night
This is the devastating aftermath of a fire which started from a candle in Stoke Albany last night (Monday).
Fire crews were called to Lower Road just after 8.45pm after the ferocious blaze took hold in a house in the village.
Thankfully those living there were accounted for with no injuries.
A candle had initially set fire to clothing on the back of a door, gutting the bedroom where the fire started, as well as inflicting smoke damage in other rooms as the doors were left open.
Fire crews from Desborough, backed up by firefighters from Corby, used four special breathing apparatus kits with a hose reel to tackle the blaze, while thermal imaging cameras were used to monitor any remaining hotspots in the property.
Firefighters left the scene just after 10pm, with some staff returning to carry out an after-fire inspection in the early hours of this morning.
Crews also offered safety advice following the incident to local homeowners.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service say candles are one of the biggest causes of accidental fires in the home.
They say that, to ensure you can keep both yourself and your home safe, you should remember the following tips:
Never leave a candle unattended
Always use a suitable holder when burning candles and incense, they should be on a heat-resistant surface, and take care with tea lights, which get hot enough to melt plastic
Scented candles turn to liquid in order to release their fragrance, so always burn them in a suitable glass or metal container that can withstand the heat of the liquid and ensure that the liquid cannot leak out
Always extinguish all candles when leaving a room, before going to bed or if the flames become too large (trim the wick to prevent the flame from becoming too large)
Keep lit candles out of reach of children and pets
Place candles away from curtains and other flammable items and keep burning candles away from draughts, open windows and fans
Avoid lighting candles when alcohol is being consumed
Please also remember to close bedroom doors as this can prevent the spread of fire, and most importantly ensure you have a working smoke alarm on every floor of your property.