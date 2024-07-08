The Core search for talented young performers to join the cast of their Christmas pantomime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following last year’s hugely successful pantomime from Little Wolf Entertainment, the award-winning production company are back with the most gigantic pantomime that The Core at Corby Cube has ever seen, Jack and the Beanstalk. The team are looking for talented local children to take part in the Junior Ensemble and appear alongside the professional actors. Auditions will take place at the theatre on Sun 21 July.

Auditions are open to everyone aged between 9 and 16 years and in full time education at the time of the production. Whilst acting, singing, and dancing ability is required, previous theatre experience is not essential, so The Core and Little Wolf encourage everyone with a desire to perform to come along and try out.

Auditions will be in a workshop style, where participants will be led by an experienced team to learn a dance and perhaps a song, giving everyone the chance to show off their talent, and most importantly, have lots of fun.

Alan Bowles and Morgan Brind (Little Wolf Entertainment) said, “We are once again delighted to be offering local children the chance to appear alongside the professional actors in our hugely popular Corby pantomime. Our auditions are always lots of fun, and we are constantly amazed with the talent and professionalism of the kids, so we really look forward to meeting everyone again this year. Don't forget to visit our website to secure your audition space.”

The 2023 Junior Ensemble performing on stage with Cinderella

This is an invaluable opportunity for anyone wishing to gain experience in a professional pantomime setting. Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be a fun-filled family pantomime and plays at The Core at Corby Cube from Thu 12 – Sun 29 December 2023. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com.