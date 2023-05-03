The Air Ambulance Service appoints Peta Wilkinson as its new chief executive

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) has appointed Peta Wilkinson as the new chief executive of the life-saving charity.

Peta will provide leadership and guidance to ensure the continued development and growth of the charity which this year marks the 20th anniversary of its first life-saving mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAAS, which operates the national Children’s Air Ambulance and local air ambulance services for Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, has grown significantly over the past two decades.

WNAA in action

From a single aircraft, it now operates a network of four helicopters and two critical care cars while ensuring life-saving, critical care is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Peta joins the charity at an exciting time for the organisation as it implements a new five-year strategy designed to continually advance rapid response and critical care services to patients, while growing the awareness and support required to deliver pre-hospital emergency care to those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her appointment, Peta said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at The Air Ambulance Service.

"I have already been tremendously impressed by the passion, dedication and commitment that everyone shows for the vital, life-saving work the charity undertakes.

“I have spent my working life in healthcare and the voluntary sector and am very honoured to be a part of TAAS’ future given the important role the charity provides in the delivery of critical care and enhancing patient outcomes.”

Peta has more than 25 years’ experience as a CEO and board member in the healthcare and not-for-profit sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peta has led a diverse selection of health and social care institutions, including Willen Hospice, Enham Trust, Uttlesford PCT and The Terrence Higgins Trust and has championed change and development in all these organisations.

She has also been a trustee of Sue Ryder.

Professor Bob Allison CBE, who is chairman of trustees, said: "We are delighted that Peta is joining us.

"Her success in past roles, impressive leadership experience, her understanding of the challenges and opportunities at The Air Ambulance Service, and her commitment to our values will ensure the charity continues to go from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Peta clearly has an excitement and passion for TAAS, and what she can offer us as she takes on this hugely important role.

"I look forward to working with Peta when she joins us as CEO."