Tesco staff 'extremely excited' about opening new Little Stanion store tomorrow

Tesco is getting ready to welcome customers to the opening of a new store in Corby.

As well as providing a wide range of affordable, healthy and sustainable food the Little Stanion Express, which opens its doors tomorrow (Thursday, March 30), will also have a positive impact in the local community through its community programmes - Tesco Community Grants and Community Food Connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the local community is hugely important to Tesco and its colleagues, and over the past five years, the supermarket’s customers across the East Midlands have helped to raise more than £6.8m for more than 3,400 local groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme known as Tesco Community Grants.

The new store opens tomorrow (Thursday)

Since its launch in 2015, The Tesco Community Food Connection Scheme has also donated 5.9m meals to local charities in the area.

The scheme has ensured no surplus food goes to waste from Tesco stores and distribution centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco remains committed to providing value now more than ever.

Bosses say they know customers are looking to save money on their food shop and this store will have a combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices ensuring they are getting the best deals every time they shop with us.

Tesco Little Stanion store manager Jeff Ford said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new Little Stanion store and helping to serve the local community.

"We want to continue to offer great value to our customers with a wide product range and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard pricing to our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have 15 new colleagues joining the team from the local area and we know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Community Grants funding are encouraged to apply here: www.tescocommunitygrants.org.uk/

Through distribution partners, FareShare and the Trussell Trust, local groups across the country are dedicated to ensuring that the most vulnerable within our communities are supplied with essentials even if they cannot leave home.

The Community Food Connection scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month more than a million meals of food are donated.

To find out about the scheme, visit https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/product/food-waste/supporting-customers-communities/community-food-connection/

The new store is located at 3 Village Square, Roman Road, Corby.

It will open to the public tomorrow (Thursday) at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad