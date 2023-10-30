News you can trust since 1897
Teenage motorcyclist seriously injured in collision at busy Northampton junction

Anyone who saw it is asked to contact police
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 08:54 GMT
A ride of a motorbike is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision at a town centre junction. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision on Spencer Bridge Road in Northampton.

At about 8.20pm on Friday, October 27, the rider of a blue Honda Glr 125 motorcycle and the driver of a black Vauxhall Zafria car were in collision at the junction of Spencer Bridge Road and Harlestone Road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – a man in his late teens – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured either vehicle travelling along Spencer Bridge Road prior to the collision on dash cam or actual footage of the collision itself.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000667970 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.