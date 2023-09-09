News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Teenage man suffers life-changing injuries after crash near Corby car park

Emergency services were called to the scene last night
By Sam Wildman
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenage man suffered life-changing injuries after a crash near the Corby Cube car park last night (Friday).

He was riding a silver Zontes 125 motorcycle when he was seriously injured in Westcott Way just before 7.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said he was involved in a collision with the driver of a beige Mercedes E220 SE, who entered the central filter lane to turn right into the Corby Cube car park and crossed the carriageway.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

The young man suffered life-changing pelvic injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and also attended hospital.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000560004 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:CorbyPoliceNorthamptonshire PoliceMercedes