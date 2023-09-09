Teenage man suffers life-changing injuries after crash near Corby car park

Watch more videos on Shots!

A teenage man suffered life-changing injuries after a crash near the Corby Cube car park last night (Friday).

He was riding a silver Zontes 125 motorcycle when he was seriously injured in Westcott Way just before 7.40pm.

Police said he was involved in a collision with the driver of a beige Mercedes E220 SE, who entered the central filter lane to turn right into the Corby Cube car park and crossed the carriageway.

The young man suffered life-changing pelvic injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and also attended hospital.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.