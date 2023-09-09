Teenage man suffers life-changing injuries after crash near Corby car park
A teenage man suffered life-changing injuries after a crash near the Corby Cube car park last night (Friday).
He was riding a silver Zontes 125 motorcycle when he was seriously injured in Westcott Way just before 7.40pm.
Police said he was involved in a collision with the driver of a beige Mercedes E220 SE, who entered the central filter lane to turn right into the Corby Cube car park and crossed the carriageway.
The young man suffered life-changing pelvic injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital.
The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and also attended hospital.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the collision is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000560004 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”