Teamwork Trust celebrates as film fans spread some summer loving by supporting 40th fundraiser

More than £550 was raised for a Northamptonshire charity’s 40th birthday fundraiser, thanks to a special screening of Grease at Corby’s Savoy Cinema this month.

The screening was organised by charity Teamwork Trust to celebrate its 40th birthday and to support its £40,000 fundraising campaign.

Helen Burdett-Wright, chief executive at Teamwork Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have raised over £550 from our Grease night.

Teamwork Trust at The Savoy Cinema, Corby

"Everyone seemed to really enjoy the night, they were singing and dancing along to all the songs and it was excellent.”

Teamwork Trust’s fundraising executive, Judy Caine, said: “I’d like to say a special thank you again to the Savoy Cinema in Corby, who generously waived their hire fees to allow us to celebrate our 40th birthday this way.

"Every penny we have raised will go straight back into Teamwork Trust, supporting our service users in a host of ways, so a huge thank you to everyone who came to watch the film and donated.”

Fans hung up their dancing shoes and left it to John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who were watched in a special 4k ultra-HD Grease screening that was released as part of the film’s 40th birthday.

Tickets and extra donations from the night totalled at £560, meaning Teamwork Trust have raised more than £8,000 so far for their £40,000 birthday fundraiser.

Michael, one of Teamwork Trust’s service users, said: “I had a brilliant evening and absolutely loved the film. Thank you Judy for organising this. What fun!”

For 40 years Northamptonshire charity and social enterprise Teamwork Trust, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, has been supporting autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

