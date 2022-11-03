Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has made a £500 donation to Stanwick Lakes to help rebuild the adventure playground which was largely destroyed in an arson attack last year.

Stanwick Lakes is a 750-acre countryside attraction and nature reserve located in the Nene Valley, which is managed by Rockingham Forest Trust.

It attracts visitors from all over the country and is a favourite leisure spot within the community, which is close to Taylor Wimpey’s Glenvale Park in Wellingborough.

Stanwick Lakes adventure playground

Following the arson attack that destroyed a large part of the adventure playground, including the popular climbing tower, Stanwick Lakes and the local community joined forces to fundraise for damage repairs.

In addition to rebuilding and improving the playground’s design, the funds raised will also help to provide increased security.

Kate Chadwick, director of Rockingham Forest Trust, said: “We are so grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support.

"It is great to have the local community and local businesses behind us during what has been an incredibly difficult time.”

Olivia Peters, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We were saddened to hear of the arson attack and wanted to help support the efforts of the local community to rebuild the much loved playground.

"We look forward to seeing everyone back enjoying themselves.”