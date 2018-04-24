Tasty tapas now on offer in Rushden town centre

The owner of this new tapas bar is hoping it will bring some Spanish sunshine to people dining out in Rushden.

La Estrella has started serving a range of Spanish dishes from its new premises in Rushden High Street.

Inside La Estrella in Rushden High Street

The menu includes meatballs, spicy chorizo with fire roasted red peppers, soft baked goats cheese served with onion chutney, and chicken and chorizo stew in a tomato and paprika sauce.

It also boasts various smaller bites including bread and olives, as well as pinchos, which are sliced baguette topped with Spanish treats.

Owner Mark Nolan lived in Spain for 10 years and ran five cafes while he was out there.

La Estrella is the third Spanish restaurant he has opened and he says they have already had a good response to the food they are serving, adding: “Customers have said it’s a nice change to what was on offer in Rushden.”

Much of the menu’s ingredients, including the meats, is imported from Spain to give diners an authentic taste of Spain.

But why did Mark choose Rushden when his two previous tapas bars were in Northampton?

Mark said: “I liked the fact that Rushden Lakes was opening and I had a feeling it was going to attract lots of people to the town, it would bring employment and people would have money to spend.”

Since opening a few weeks ago, Mark said they have already been fully booked on several occasions.

As well as holding some taster nights before the official opening, he invited local businesses along for a glass of Cava and to try the food, which he saw as a good opportunity to meet local traders and introduce himself to the town centre community he is now part of.

Customers have already had their say on the new restaurant online, with one saying: “What a little gem this place is.

“We went for the opening night.

“Lovely place on Rushden High Street.

“The food was great and the staff were amazing.

“Will definitely be paying another visit soon.”

And another said: “Lovely people, passionate about the restaurant and being part of the changing face of Rushden.”

The restaurant is open 5pm to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday and from midday to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, but closed on Sunday and Monday.

Mark is keen for people to try out their tapas soon, and added: “We want people to come in not just for a meal, but for a beer and a chat.”

