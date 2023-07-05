Talented youngsters audition to join the cast for The Core at Corby Cube's first professional pantomime, Cinderella

A talented group of young performers took part in auditions to join the professional cast in Little Wolf Entertainment's pantomime Cinderella, taking place at The Core at Corby Cube this December.

This year sees the first professional pantomime at The Core at Corby Cube to be produced by the award-winning Little Wolf Entertainment.

On May 28, nearly 50 local children auditioned for the chance to appear as the junior ensemble and star in Cinderella alongside the professional actors.

The Core at Corby Cube

The audition, which took place at The Core at Corby Cube, featured a three-hour masterclass from Little Wolf Entertainment’s professional creative team, with 16 talented youngsters being chosen to appear in the show.

Co-producer Alan Bowles said: “We were delighted with not only the number of children that came to audition, but also the ability of everyone in the room.

"There is no doubt that the kids of Corby are a very talented bunch – it was incredibly difficult to narrow it down.”

The show is already proving extremely popular with audiences too, with three extra performances having been added, and eight performances already sold out.

Joe Flavin, director of The Core at Corby Cube, said: “We have been blown away by the excitement and enthusiasm that is already building for our brand new collaboration with Little Wolf Entertainment.

"The young performers of Corby are getting a unique opportunity to work with one of the best professional pantomime companies in the industry and we are delighted to see them turning out in force for the auditions.”

Packed full of fun, laughter, slapstick, beautiful sets, and dazzling costumes, plus two ridiculous dames, Cinderella will be a wonderful Christmas treat for the whole family and the 16 lucky local kids will be up onstage, in the heart of the action.

Morgan Brind, co-producer at Little Wolf added: “We are working hard to bring some great moments of real magic to Cinderella, to give the loyal audience of Corby a truly spectacular show, with a unique Little Wolf twist.”

Cinderella is playing at The Core at Corby Cube from December 16 until December 31 2023.