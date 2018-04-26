Survey shows number of houses needed in rural parts of Corby and what you’ll need to buy one

Buyers will need a £43,500 deposit and have a £50,000 income to buy even the cheapest house in one of Corby’s villages, a survey has found.

The figures have been revealed as part of the Rural Housing Needs survey which was commissioned by Corby Council last August.

They are based on a 20 per cent deposit.

The survey, which questioned villagers about their housing needs, found that more than 100 homes need to be built across the borough’s rural areas in the next five years.

59 affordable homes and 47 market homes are needed.

Weldon is the place where homes are in most need, with Stanion and Gretton following close behind.

The report, which will be considered by the council’s local plan committee next week (May 2), says: “The greatest need is for two and three bedroom bungalows and three and four bedroom houses in the open market housing sector.

“The greatest need in the affordable housing sector is one bedroom affordable rented houses and two bedroom owner.”

All 1,900 homes in Corby’s rural parish were surveyed with a response rate of 35 per cent.

The findings were that 40 homes were needed in Weldon; 22 homes in Stanion; 25 homes in Gretton; eight homes in Middleton: six homes in Cottingham and five in Rockingham.

The survey found that no new homes were needed in East Carlton.

The council will decide at the meeting whether to endorse the survey’s findings and use them as an evidence base for future strategies and policies.