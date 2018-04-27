Survey launched asking Northamptonshire's teenagers if they know where to go for help with their mental health

Children and young people in Northamptonshire are being asked to shape how they can find help with their emotional health and wellbeing.

A survey asking Northamptonshire's young people about their wellbeing has been launched to find if they have the support they need in the county.

Emotional wellbeing is related to how happy or confident a person feels.

It hopes to find how difficult it is for teenagers and children to access mental health support, who they would turn to for help when they need it and how they would describe their emotional health right now.

Young Healthwatch describes good emotional health as being happy and confident and not anxious of depressed, the ability to problem-solve and having good relationships with others.

Esther Stimpson, Healthwatch officer and lead for Young Healthwatch Northamptonshire added: “This is a survey for young people that has been devised by young people.

"Local providers want to know about the views and experiences of emotional wellbeing services locally. We are keen to work with schools and Youth Groups across Northamptonshire to make sure we get as many responses as possible.

The survey will help shape how mental health services for young people are accessed in the future in Northamptonshire.

"Young people are vital as they are the service users of tomorrow. It is important that they know that they are able to have a say in services that affect them and their peers and that they know that their voice really does count and will be heard.”

The survey results will be sued to shape and inform how young people can receive emotional wellbeing help in the future.

The survey is for people between the ages of 11 and 19 living in Northamptonshire and will run until May 25.

The survey can be accessed here.