Surprise for pupils as Father Christmas crashes his sleigh in Rothwell

Youngsters arrived at school to find the aftermath of a sleigh crash with reindeer in the playground.

But it soon became apparent to pupils and parents at Rothwell Junior School that it was just a fake crash scene.

The reindeer from East Carlton

The scenario had been organised with the help of police officers from Corby as part of a whole school writing day.

PC Mark Walker said: “Rothwell Junior School children were met with a very unexpected scene when they arrived at school.

“Father Christmas’ sleigh had crashed into their playground and his reindeer were running loose.

“This unusual scene was set up to excite and inspire the children ready for a whole school writing day based upon Tolkien’s book, Letters from Father Christmas.”

Pupils arriving at school to find the 'aftermath' of the crash

Year 6 teacher Mrs Walker said that all the children had a wonderful day, loved meeting the reindeer and produced some ‘exceptional writing.’

The reindeer were provided by Real Reindeer in East Carlton, and PC Walker added: “Luckily local police officers were on hand to manage the scene and investigate what had happened.”

PC Walker was joined by PC Brad Wilson for the event held last month.