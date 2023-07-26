News you can trust since 1897
Surgical robot has been used to perform 250 operations in Northamptonshire

“They enable us to do difficult surgeries in hard-to-reach areas with better outcomes for patients and shorter stays in hospital”
By David TomneyContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST

A state-of-the-art surgical robot has now been used to perform 250 operations in the county to help improve care for patients.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group – which runs Northampton and Kettering general hospitals – has invested in the £1.7m surgical robot as part of its clinical strategy.

Mr Hemant Nemade is a consultant urological surgeon at Northampton General Hospital who is using the new robot to support cancer surgery for Northamptonshire residents.

Mr Hemant Nemade, Prasanna Sooriakumaran and Sada Chinniah with the robot
Mr Hemant Nemade, Prasanna Sooriakumaran and Sada Chinniah with the robot
He said: “Surgical robots have great benefits for patients. They enable us to do difficult surgeries in hard-to-reach areas with better outcomes for patients and shorter stays in hospital.

“The robot doesn’t carry out the operation – surgeons use the robot to enable more precision, flexibility and control.

"That means smaller wounds which heal faster and enable patients to go home earlier.

“We are initially targeting cancer patients and the first 250 operations have included things like urology and colorectal procedures.

Surgeon operating the robot controls
Surgeon operating the robot controls

“Initially we will be focused on cancer patients – particularly in areas with longer waiting lists as a result of the pandemic – and that will enable us to improve the way we deliver this often highly specialised surgery.

“It will also reduce the need for patients to travel to other specialist centres for difficult surgeries and be available to patients from across the county.”

Often with robot-assisted surgery patients are able to go home to recover sooner – often after a single overnight stay in hospital.

The da Vinci XI Surgical Robot was installed in the main operating theatre at Northampton General Hospital at the end of February 2022.

Surgeon operating the robot controls
Surgeon operating the robot controls

Procedures will be available to appropriate patients from across Northamptonshire.

It will be used initially in urology and colorectal surgery. Other areas to follow include gynaecology and head & neck cancer surgery.

In the long term the plan is to increase robotic assisted surgery at both hospitals and across a wider range of specialities.

